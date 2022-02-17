What you need to know about the secured area in downtown Ottawa

Ottawa police are establishing a secure zone around downtown Ottawa as part of an increased police presence to deal with the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.

Interim chief Steve Bell announced a new "secured area" is being established in an area from Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal and the Queensway to Parliament Hill.

"The secured area includes almost 100 checkpoints that will have police presence to ensure that those seeking entry to that secure area for a unlawful reason, such as joining a protest, cannot enter the downtown core," Bell said.

"They will be in place only as long as necessary to remove the unlawful protests."

Here is what we know about the secured area in downtown area

SECURED AREA

Ottawa Police say almost 100 checkpoints will be set up in an area from Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal and Highway 417 to Parliament Hill (Wellington Street).

It's a three-square-kilometre area around downtown Ottawa.

ACCESS TO THE SECURED AREA

Ottawa police say residents living and working in the downtown core will be permitted to enter the secured area.

"We want to reassure everyone that if you live, work or have a lawful reason to be in the area, there will be minimal impacts on your access," Bell said.

"Once through the checkpoints, those with a lawful reason will be free to move about."

WHO CAN ENTER THE SECURED AREA

Ottawa police say anyone can enter the secured area if you fall under an exemption of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Reasons to enter the secured area include:

Reside, work or are moving through that area for reasons other than to participate in or facilitate the assembly;

Are acting with the permission of a peace officer or the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness;

Are a peace officer; or

Are an employee or agent of the government of Canada or a province who is acting in the execution of their duties

WILL I NEED TO SHOW PROOF OF EXEMPTION TO ENTER SECURED AREA

Ottawa police say you will need to show proof that you are entering the secured area for lawful reasons.

"You will be required to show proof of exemption for your travel to the Secured Area," police said in a statement.

Police say you can show a driver's licence, work identification, a shipping manifest to officers to prove you can enter the secured area lawfully.

CAN I LEAVE THE SECURED AREA?

Ottawa police say you will be able to move about freely inside the secured area, and leave if you have to.

"Individuals may leave the secure area at any time," Bell said.

REASON FOR THE SECURED AREA

Bell says the secured area is being put in place to limit movement into the area ahead of the weekend.

"We're just restricting the area from people who have come in over the past number of weeks, particularly on the weekends as we're getting towards, to be engaged in unlawful activity."

MESSAGE TO BUSINESSES IN THE AREA

Ottawa police say businesses can remain open in the secured zone this weekend.

"We've developed this secure area where people who live, work or have lawful reasons to be there are free to come and go," Bell said.

"We have several officers in the area, both on foot and in vehicles, to ensure the safety and security of the neighbourhoods.