What you need to know for a safe Halloween in Ottawa
Residents of all ages will dress up for work, school and trick-or-treating today to celebrate Halloween.
It's the first Halloween without COVID-19 restrictions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, Ottawa Public Health is recommending people wear a mask while trick-or-treating and in crowded spaces today due to the high levels of COVID-19 in the community.
HEALTHY HALLOWEEN
Ottawa Public Health shares the following tips for trick-or-treaters, including:
- Wear a mask if physical distancing can't be maintained. "Get creative and build a face covering into costumes!" OPH said on Twitter.
- Do not participate in Halloween festivities if you have symptoms, even if they are mild.
- Only give out purchased and packaged Halloween treats
TIPS FOR A SAFE HALLOWEEN
Ontario Provincial Police remind parents/guardians and children that Halloween can be a time for both "excitement and potential danger".
For a safe Halloween, police shared the following tips.
- Wear a costume with bright colours and reflective material. Children should carry a flashlight
- Use makeup instead of masks. "Masks can reduce one's ability to see obstacles, vehicles, and other people," the OPP said.
- Avoid baggy, long and oversized costumes that can be a tripping hazard
- Stop, look and listen before crossing the street. Walk to homes and while crossing the street
- "Never criss-cross the street," police said, adding you should cross at crosswalks and intersections
- Stay in familiar neighbourhoods and go to homes that are well lit and that are participating in Halloween
- Never go inside a house to get your treats
Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and to be on the lookout for trick or treaters in residential areas.
Ontario Provincial Police say parents/guardians should check all treats before children eat them.