What you need to know for a safe Halloween in Ottawa

Residents of all ages will dress up for work, school and trick-or-treating today to celebrate Halloween.

It's the first Halloween without COVID-19 restrictions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, Ottawa Public Health is recommending people wear a mask while trick-or-treating and in crowded spaces today due to the high levels of COVID-19 in the community.

Start your Halloween with CTV Morning Live, as it hosts a special Halloween party and costume show. Annette, Stefan and Rosie will be dressed up for Halloween.

Email your Halloween costume photos to Ottawa.morning@ctv.ca to be featured on CTV Morning Live.

HEALTHY HALLOWEEN

Ottawa Public Health shares the following tips for trick-or-treaters, including:

Wear a mask if physical distancing can't be maintained. "Get creative and build a face covering into costumes!" OPH said on Twitter.

Do not participate in Halloween festivities if you have symptoms, even if they are mild.

Only give out purchased and packaged Halloween treats

Here are some tips to keep you & your loved ones safe this #Halloween:

➡️Wear a mask if physical distancing can’t be maintained - get creative and build a face covering into costumes!



➡️If you are sick, stay home & please do not distribute goodies. https://t.co/0Ytty4P3ME pic.twitter.com/f9TEu2Ff9K

TIPS FOR A SAFE HALLOWEEN

Ontario Provincial Police remind parents/guardians and children that Halloween can be a time for both "excitement and potential danger".

For a safe Halloween, police shared the following tips.

Wear a costume with bright colours and reflective material. Children should carry a flashlight

Use makeup instead of masks. "Masks can reduce one's ability to see obstacles, vehicles, and other people," the OPP said.

Avoid baggy, long and oversized costumes that can be a tripping hazard

Stop, look and listen before crossing the street. Walk to homes and while crossing the street

"Never criss-cross the street," police said, adding you should cross at crosswalks and intersections

Stay in familiar neighbourhoods and go to homes that are well lit and that are participating in Halloween

Never go inside a house to get your treats

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and to be on the lookout for trick or treaters in residential areas.

Ontario Provincial Police say parents/guardians should check all treats before children eat them.