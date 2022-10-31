iHeartRadio

What you need to know for a safe Halloween in Ottawa


People go trick-or-treating at a decorated home in the Glebe neighbourhood in Ottawa on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Residents of all ages will dress up for work, school and trick-or-treating today to celebrate Halloween.

It's the first Halloween without COVID-19 restrictions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, Ottawa Public Health is recommending people wear a mask while trick-or-treating and in crowded spaces today due to the high levels of COVID-19 in the community.

HEALTHY HALLOWEEN

Ottawa Public Health shares the following tips for trick-or-treaters, including:

  • Wear a mask if physical distancing can't be maintained. "Get creative and build a face covering into costumes!" OPH said on Twitter.
  • Do not participate in Halloween festivities if you have symptoms, even if they are mild.
  • Only give out purchased and packaged Halloween treats

TIPS FOR A SAFE HALLOWEEN

Ontario Provincial Police remind parents/guardians and children that Halloween can be a time for both "excitement and potential danger".

For a safe Halloween, police shared the following tips.

  • Wear a costume with bright colours and reflective material. Children should carry a flashlight
  • Use makeup instead of masks. "Masks can reduce one's ability to see obstacles, vehicles, and other people," the OPP said.
  • Avoid baggy, long and oversized costumes that can be a tripping hazard
  • Stop, look and listen before crossing the street. Walk to homes and while crossing the street
  • "Never criss-cross the street," police said, adding you should cross at crosswalks and intersections 
  • Stay in familiar neighbourhoods and go to homes that are well lit and that are participating in Halloween
  • Never go inside a house to get your treats

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and to be on the lookout for trick or treaters in residential areas.

Ontario Provincial Police say parents/guardians should check all treats before children eat them.

