What you need to know for this weekend's triathlon, including road closures and detours

The 2021 World Triathlon Championship Finals are taking place in Edmonton this weekend causing road closures and detours for the event.

The race will take the world's best triathletes through Hawrelak Park and Edmonton's river valley.

Road closures on Saturday Aug. 21 will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on:

Groat Road, from 87 Avenue to Emily Murphy Park Road

Emily Murphy Park Road, from Groat Road to 116 Street

Saskatchewan Drive, from 116 Street to 110 Street

116 Street, from Saskatchewan Drive to Edinboro Road

Edinboro Road, from 116 Street to 118 Street

118 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

Saskatchewan Drive, from 87 Avenue to 118 Street

On Sunday Aug. 22, closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on:

Emily Murphy Park Road, from Groat Road to 116 Street

116 Street, from Saskatchewan Drive to Edinboro Road

Edinboro Road, from 116 Street to 118 Street

118 Street, from Edinboro Road to Saskatchewan Drive

Saskatchewan Drive, from 118 Street to 87 Avenue

Groat Road, from 87 Avenue to 111 Avenue

ETS will be offering free shuttle buses on Saturday and Sunday between Windsor Car Park and Hawrelak Park. Parking at Windsor Car Park is $5.50.

Times for the free shuttle bus can be found on the Edmonton Triathlon website.

Masks are still mandatory on public transit.

The will be no public parking available at Hawrelak Park on Aug. 18 to 20 until after 1 p.m., and no vehicle access all day on Aug. 21 and 22.

Public bike racks will be available in Hawrelak Park if spectators choose to ride their bikes to the event, bikers need to bring their own bike lock.

Tickets are sold out for the U23 and Elite races on Saturday, but tickets are not required for the community events on Friday and Sunday.

Emily Murphy Park will be closed for the entire event. The Kinsmen Sports Centre aquatic facility will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday for athlete training.

The City's COVID-19 protocols include capping park capacity at 15 per cent for adequate distancing, offering masks to people who would like to wear them, and recommending visitors to the park be fully vaccinated.

Edmonton last hosted the International Triathlon Union Grand Final in 2014, one of many major sporting events the city has played host to.