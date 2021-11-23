What you need to know to book a COVID-19 vaccine for your 5 to 11-year-old in Ottawa

The Ontario COVID-19 vaccination portal has opened for children aged five to 11.

The booking system was scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, but parents were able to log on as early as 6:30 a.m. to book spots for their kids. Ottawa Public Health said that as of 2 p.m., more than 24,000 appointments had already been booked.

As of 2 pm, Ottawa parents & legal guardians have booked over 24,000 first dose vaccine appointments for our 5-11 community!



Thank you for making this happen. We're not crying, our eyes are just sweating.



Ps. Appointments are still available!

Book here: https://t.co/MkYhAGVXqt pic.twitter.com/vUtF78lUQ5

The first shots are expected to go into arms Friday. The City of Ottawa says there will be more than 60,000 appointments for children by the end of this week.

Here are the different ways you can get a COVID-19 vaccine for your children.

OTTAWA PUBLIC HEALTH

Provincial portal

Just like with adults, appointments for children five to 11 in Ottawa can be made through Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine portal.

You can also call 1-833-943-3900 (Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Appointments booked through the provincial portal will be administered at one of the following community clinics:

University of Ottawa - Minto Sports Complex - 801 King Edward Avenue

JH Putman School, 2051 Bel-Air Dr.

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA, 265 Centrum Blvd.

Eva James Memorial Centre, 65 Stonehaven Dr.

Nepean Sportsplex Curling Rink - Entrance 4, 1701 Woodroffe Avenue (opens today)

Former St. Patrick’s Intermediate School, 1485 Heron Rd. (opens on Nov. 26)

Rideauview Community Centre, 4310 Shore Line Dr. (opens on Nov. 26)

Neighbourhood vaccination hubs

Ottawa Public Health will have 10 neighbourhood vaccination hubs that will offer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 10. No appointments are needed and drop-ins are welcome.

To find a neighbourhood vaccine hub near you, check here.

After school pop-up clinics

Starting Dec. 2, OPH will be holding pop-up vaccination clinics at Ottawa schools after school hours. Clinics will rotate through 73 different schools. Details about when each clinic will be available have yet to be announced.

You can see a list of the schools where pop-up clinics will be located here.

Pharmacies

Select pharmacies in Ottawa will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

To find a pharmacy offering the vaccine, visit this Ontario government website.

CHEO

The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario can provide COVID-19 vaccination to children with medically complex needs.

To find more information, click here.

Primary care clinics

Primary care clinics may also have access to the COVID-19 vaccine for children. Check with your provider.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis clinics

The Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health will host a clinic at the Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre, 300 des Pères-Blancs Ave., in partnership with Ottawa Public Health.

Hours of operation:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays: 12:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays: 9:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Call 613-691-5505 from Monday to Friday, 7:30 am to 6 pm or Saturday to Sunday 8:30 am to 4 pm if you have any questions.

The Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team, 24 Selkirk St., Suite 300, is providing vaccinations for Inuit youth; call 613-740-0999 for more information or to book an appointment.

Hours of operation:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

EASTERN ONTARIO HEALTH UNIT

Provincial portal

Appointments for children five to 11 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit can be made through Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine portal.

You can also call 1-833-943-3900 (Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Alternate arrangements

The EOHU says the parents/guardians of children who have barriers preventing them from physically going to a vaccination clinic can call the EOHU at 1-800-267-7120 to discuss alternate arrangements.

Pharmacies

Select pharmacies in eastern Ontario will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

To find a pharmacy offering the vaccine, visit this Ontario government website.

Primary care clinics

Primary care clinics may also have access to the COVID-19 vaccine for children. Check with your provider.

LEEDS, GRENVILLE & LANARK DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

Through the health unit

The LGLDHU is not using the provincial portal to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children. Instead, you can visit the health unit's website to book through its online portal instead.

Specific child and youth clinics

The LGLDHU has reserved some clinics for vaccinating children and youth aged five to 25 years of age only. You can book your child an appointment at one of these clinics by using this link or calling 1-844-369-1234.

Clinic dates and locations are as follows:

Brockville Shopping Centre (125 Stewart Boulevard – Unit #6):

Friday, Dec. 10 – 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Smiths Falls Memorial Centre (71 Cornelia St W):

Saturday, Dec. 11 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pharmacies

Select pharmacies in eastern Ontario will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

To find a pharmacy offering the vaccine, visit this Ontario government website.

Primary care clinics

Primary care clinics may also have access to the COVID-19 vaccine for children. Check with your provider.

RENFREW COUNTY AND DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

Through the health unit

The RCDHU does not use Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination portal to book appointments. Parents are encouraged to book an appointment through the health unit's website.

Pharmacies

The RCDHU says the following pharmacies in its region will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

Golden Lake Pharmasave – 11188 Highway 60 GD Station Main, Golden Lake

Rexall – 22 Baskin Drive E, Arnprior

Rexall – 215 Pembroke St E, Pembroke

Rexall – 1100 Pembroke St W, Pembroke

Rexall – 339 Raglan St, Renfrew

Rexall – 1011 Victoria St, Petawawa

Rowan’s Drugs – 115 Pembroke St W, Pembroke

Shoppers Drug Mart – 25 Civic Centre Rd, Petawawa

Primary care clinics

Primary care clinics may also have access to the COVID-19 vaccine for children. Check with your provider.

KINGSTON, FRONTENAC, LENNOX AND ADDINGTON PUBLIC HEALTH

Through the health unit

You can book appointments for vaccines for children aged five to 11 through the health unit's website. You can book at one of the following community clinics in the region or at one of the listed children's clinics below.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

Cataraqui Centre Clinic

Portsmouth Olympic Harbour Clinic

KFL&A Public Health’s Napanee Office clinic

Clinic locations and dates for children 5 to 11 years of age:

Nov. 25 – Napanee District Secondary School, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 – Granite Ridge Education Centre, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 – St. Lawrence College Drive-thru Vaccine Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 8 – Verona Medical Clinic, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 – Kingston Secondary School, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 – Holy Cross Secondary School. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 – Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic High School, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pharmacies

Select pharmacies in eastern Ontario will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

To find a pharmacy offering the vaccine, visit this Ontario government website.

Primary care clinics

Vaccine appointments for children 5 to11 years of age are available to patients of participating health care providers. If your child is a patient of a clinic listed below, please contact the health care provider directly to book and appointment.

HASTINGS PRINCE EDWARD PUBLIC HEALTH

Provincial portal

COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children five to 11 in the Hastings Prince Edward region can be made through Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine portal.

You can also call 1-833-943-3900 (Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Pharmacies

Select pharmacies in eastern Ontario will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

To find a pharmacy offering the vaccine, visit this Ontario government website.

Primary care clinics

Primary care clinics may also have access to the COVID-19 vaccine for children. Check with your provider.