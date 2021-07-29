What you need to know to take the bus to Heritage Festival

Edmonton's multicultural festival is back and has two main park-and-ride locations to bring visitors to and from the festival grounds.

The 48th annual Heritage Festival is set to start on Saturday and will run until Monday. The outdoor event at Hawrelak Park will feature Edmonton’s multiculturalism with plenty of food, music, entertainment, and art.

Edmonton Transit Service will have park-and-ride locations set up across the city to get people to and from Hawrelak Park. There will be two main locations: Heritage Valley Transit Centre in the south and Nakî Transit Centre for those travelling from St. Albert or northwest Edmonton.

For those living in Callingwood and Riverbend, complimentary neighborhood shuttles will be available to Lewis Farms and South Campus Transit Centres.

The bus will run every 10 minutes between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from each park-and-ride location every day of the festival, read a release by the City of Edmonton.

Park-and-ride tickets are priced at $6 and children 12 and under ride free with adults. Monthly and senior passes are eligible.

Masks are mandatory on the bus and on festival grounds, except when eating.

Physical distancing and safety guidelines will be in place at the event. Attendees are required to present a time-entry pass in order to enter the festival grounds. Only a fix number of people will be allowed inside at a time. Once inside, you are welcome to stay as long as you’d like.

A full list of park-and-ride locations can be found online.