What you need to know to vote in the Manitoba provincial election
Manitobans are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide on the province’s next MLAs and premier.
Before heading to a polling station, there is some information to keep in mind, including eligibility, voter registration and voting locations. Here’s what you need to know.
In order to be eligible to vote in the provincial election, you must be a Canadian citizen who has been a resident of Manitoba for at least six months before Election Day. Eligible voters also must be at least 18 years of age.
The next thing to check is whether you’re registered to vote, which can be done through the Elections Manitoba website. Those who aren’t registered can still vote as long as they bring the required ID to the polling station.
As for where you go to vote, Manitobans can vote at any polling location in their electoral division. To find the voting locations in your division, you can use Election Manitoba’s online tool.
Once at the polling station, voters will need to show ID. This includes one piece of government-issued photo ID or two documents that include your name. A full list of acceptable IDs can be found online.
Polls are open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Dream home, Mustang convertible and more up for grabs with the Brentwood LotteryThe Brentwood Lottery is back! There are many exciting prizes to be won in this year including a brand new Ford Mustang GT convertible.
-
Pelee Island ferry helps bring nine people to safetyThe United States Coast Guard is crediting the help of Good Samaritans on Lake Erie for coming to the rescue of nine people aboard a sinking boat near Pelee Island.
-
Sweater weather takes a backseat during October heatwaveWhile the leaves may be falling in Simcoe County, the temperatures aren't, putting a halt to the typical sweater weather for the first week of October as many jump back into summer clothing.
-
'It hurts the whole family': Riders look to honour George Reed's legacy at next gameOn Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field at Mosaic Stadium for their first game since the legendary George Reed passed away.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelterOne person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
-
The Village of Manotick might get a StarbucksThere is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey gameA Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near SookeA 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
More blue-green algae found in a local reservoirBlue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the Conestogo Lake reservoir.