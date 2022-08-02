What you should know about monkeypox, according to Dr. Lisa Barrett

With the World Health Organization declaring monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23, Nova Scotian infectious disease expert Dr. Lisa Barrett is offering her insight into the virus.

There have been 18,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox around the world in 78 countries; 800 cases have popped up in Canada.

Late last week, Newfoundland and Labrador announced its first probable case. Nova Scotia’s health minister said two visitors had tested positive, but they are no longer in the province, and there is no evidence of a spread.

No cases have been identified in New Brunswick or on P.E.I.

Barrett says education is an important step in limiting the spread.

WHAT EXACTLY IS MONKEYPOX?

Monkeypox is a virus scientists have known about for a while. However, Barrett says it’s normally seen in African countries, not in Canada.

“This is a different type of monkeypox outbreak than we’ve seen in the past,” she says.

Before this most recent outbreak, Barrett says monkeypox was normally transferred from animals to humans. But now, she says health experts are seeing it transfer from human to human through close physical contact.

She added, it's a virus that’s different in many ways from COVID-19. Unlike the coronavirus, it's not spread — at the moment — through the air, though it can be.

Under a microscope, Barrett says it differs, too. Monkeypox is made up of DNA, while COVID-19 is an RNA virus.

WOULD YOU SAY THAT IT SPREADS EASILY?

According to data from researchers around the world, Barrett says, at the moment, monkeypox is being spread largely through sexual contact.

“You have to be up close and personal with different body fluids, and respiratory droplets,” she says.

HOW WORRIED SHOULD PEOPLE BE IN ATLANTIC CANADA?

Instead of worrying, Barrett says getting educated about the virus is the best thing you can do.

If you know you’re going to be in close contact with someone who’s travelled to areas where monkeypox is prominent, she recommends watching out for symptoms and getting tested.

Symptoms to look out for are:

swollen lymph nodes

fever

muscle aches and pains

skin lesions or pox

Barrett says public health is working to get testing ramped up in the region, and monkeypox vaccines are available for people who are at high risk of severe disease.