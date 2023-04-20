'Whatever it takes': Calgary's public service workers continue strike action

A large gathering will be in front of Calgary's Harry Hays building as a countrywide strike by government workers enters Day 2.

Employees with the Public Service Alliance of Canada say they are continuing to fight for a fair deal with the Treasury Board and hope the job action will be successful.

The strike began on Wednesday and union representatives say the feedback from that first day "was overwhelming."

"You could feel the pain they've gone through," said Madhvendra Singh with the Union of Taxation Employees. "People can't pay their bills and that is what they feel.

"Now is the time and they want this to happen."

As a result of the strike, many services that Canadians rely on – such as income tax returns, passport applications and work permits – may be delayed.

Canadian farmers say import and export permits could also slow down, which could affect how quickly their crops are shipped.

"(Farmers) could be impacted if the port backs up," said Jim Smolik with the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association.

If that happens, Smolik says the rest of the shipping process, right up to the grain elevators, could stop.

"Farmers aren't going to be able to deliver their grain or sell it."

Singh says he, like most of his fellow members, would like to be at work instead of on the picket lines. But he says they reached a limit.

"We want a fair contract so we can go back to serve Canadians," Singh said.

"We're prepared to do whatever it takes. We are here in numbers, we are here en masse. We will do what needs to be done."

The last PSAC strike was in 2004 and it was resolved in less than a week.

Another large-scale strike in 1991 took nearly two weeks to settle.

Private negotiations between the union and the federal government are ongoing and there is no talk of the Liberals legislating employees back to work so far.

With files from Austin Lee