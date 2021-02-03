A little girl with leukemia in northern Alberta is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant.

Friends and family of 10-year-old Ameilia Powder have set up a stem cell drive to find a match.

"Asking for help is probably one of the most difficult things to do when you're in this situation and really opening your story up to everyone is really hard. but at the end of the day Ameilia needs a bone marrow match," Ameilia's grandmother Jaime Harpe said. "I'll do whatever it takes to get her that match."

Ameilia was diagnosed in March 2020 and went through five months of treatment at the Stollery Children's Hospital before returning home to Fort McKay First Nation in August.

The cancer returned late last month and this time, a bone marrow transplant is the only option to save her life.

"All people have to do is go blood.ca/stemcells and they can register online, and a kit gets sent to you in the mail," organizer Amanda Main said. "You just swab your cheek, pop it back in and you get entered in the data base, that's all you have to do."

Potential matches need to be between the ages of 17 and 35.

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $11,000.