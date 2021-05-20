'Whatever they need': Feds pledge support for Shamattawa First Nation amid state of emergency

Warning: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers.

The federal government has pledged to provide Shamattawa First Nation with whatever it needs after the community declared a state of emergency following a recent suicide and a subsequent suicide attempt by a child.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Indigenous Services Minister Mark Miller said he has reached out to Shamattawa Chief Eric Redhead to offer “all supports.”

“We’re moving quickly to give them whatever they need to support the community in their time of need,” Miller said, describing the situation as “absolutely tragic.”

On Tuesday, Redhead said there have been a number of suicide attempts in recent months, but two recent incidents prompted the state of emergency.

He said his sister, a mother of four, died by suicide on May 9. Redhead added that a seven-year-old child in the community attempted suicide on Monday. The child, who is not related to his sister, is now hospitalized and unresponsive.

“When we have one, we often see copycats or a domino effect, and we’re concerned about that,” Redhead said.

Valerie Gideon, Associate Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, said the departmental regional executive has had conversations with Redhead.

She noted the federal government has confirmed that Shamattawa has short-term crisis counselors.

Gideon added the government has also been able to identify a children’s mental health therapist, funded by Jordan’s Principle, and a non-insured health benefits therapist.

“We will work with Chief Redhead to identify additional specialist expertise relating to children and youth mental health,” she said

“We have contacts in the provincial system as well that can assist us to mobilize quickly.”

Gideon said the federal government will work with the community on a medium and long-term strategy, funded through Jordan’s Principle, that can help support children and youth.

Miller noted the federal government will get Shamattawa “whatever it they need as quickly as possible.”

“We got confirmation yesterday that they did have resources in place to deal with the immediate,” he said.

“There are a number of equally urgent steps that need to be taken quite shortly after it, as well as a long-term portion that we will be working with the community to address.

“There’s a greater mental health challenge in the community that we need to address as well, but there are also the crisis supports, particularly given the very, very young age of the individual in question and the impact that can have on the community. So, we’re not waiting for things to happen.”