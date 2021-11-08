'Whatever you've got to do': Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic says team buy-in key to success

When the Calgary Flames hit the ice Tuesday night to wrap up their home stand against the San Jose Sharks, Milan Lucic won't be expected to lead the team in scoring.

His role is to play tough and create energy and if he can chip in offensively, that's a bonus.

And that's just what Lucic has been doing so far this season. In 11 games, he's scored four goals and added an assist.

The 33-year-old says it's been a fun start to the year.

"The main thing for me is I just want to have fun and just contribute to the team anyway I can," said Lucic.

"I know what my abilities are and what I need to do and what I need to bring on a day-to-day basis to help this team win."

The Flames are off to a red hot start to the season. They're 7-1-3 and are in second place in the Pacific Division.

Head coach Darryl Sutter says the team has been successful so far because of veteran players like Lucic accepting their roles.

"Instead of wondering why somebody isn't playing as many minutes, it's more like the schedule demands that the minutes are going to change," Sutter said.

"So it's more about productivity and Lucic has been really good at that. And that's a good example for younger players."

Lucic has won a Stanley Cup. He did it that in 2010-2011 with the Boston Bruins. Lucic says being a team player and accepting whatever role you're given is one of the keys to having a successful team.

"I've always been one of those guys where you do whatever you've got to do and sacrifice whatever you have to sacrifice in order to win. As you get older roles change and all that type of stuff," he said.

Lucic is a popular player with his teammates and with the fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Every time he throws a big hit, gets into a fight or scores a goal, the fans chant 'Looooch.'

Lucic says it's something he appreciates.

"It's always fun, and you appreciate all their love for you as a player," said Lucic.

"I think this year it's not just individuals. You feel the love for the team from the fans here in Calgary. So we really enjoy that. We really appreciate that."

The Flames wrap up their five-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Sharks, then they're back on the road for a seven-game trip.

The Flames are a perfect 5-0 on the road so far this season.