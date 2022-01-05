Wheatley anticipates another gas release in coming week

Officials in Wheatley say they are anticipating another gas release within the coming week based on the patterns that have taken place over the last six months.

Wednesday was day 45 since the last release, with the previous five dating back to June 2, 2021 – all of which took place between 38-47 days of one another.

Buildings have been demolished near the 15 Erie Street North site of the explosion in August over the past few weeks. Two wells have been confirmed during the time of excavation.

Officials say the changed landscape due to the work may impact the typical time cycle of the release of gas.

While preparations have been made to safely vent the gas, the next step is to drill and conduct tests to determine if there is a connection between the two wells under ground.

Residents will be able to visit evacuated dwellings when it is safe to do so.

Emergency crews and security personnel continue to monitor the site.