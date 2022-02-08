Wheatley crews to install vapour probes and water monitoring wells

Crews are preparing to install vapour probes and ground water monitoring wells in downtown Wheatley this week.

The probes and wells will be installed in the municipal lot behind the August 2021 explosion site on Erie Street.

Last week, officials wrapped up the camera investigation of APEC 1 and 3. Although they could not determine if the wells were gas or water wells.

About 600 people took part in a virtual information session on Saturday that is still available on the municipal Facebook page or YouTube channel.