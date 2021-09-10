Wheatley fish fry aims to raise funds for evicted residents

Some businesses in Wheatley are organizing a Fish Fry Fundraiser for the community this weekend.

“Proceeds will go towards helping those who’ve been evicted, as well as those businesses in the evacuation zone and remain closed,” said one of the organizers, Douglas Walker.

Walker said the event is scheduled to take place at Two Creeks Conservation Area, located at 21638, 1 Kent Road, north of Wheatley starting Sunday at 4 p.m.

The food has been donated by local fisheries, and there is enough to make about 500 meals.

“It’s first come first serve,” added co-organizer Mike Renwick.

Both Renwick and Walker said the community has been feeling low as people have had limited opportunity to return to their property.

They hope the event will help raise money and the spirits of locals worried about the future of their community