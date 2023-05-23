Wheatley girl charged with uttering threats after phone call

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 15-year-old Wheatley girl with uttering threats after a phone conversation.

Officers responded to Degge Street in Chatham for a threats investigation on May 17.

Daily News Releasehttps://t.co/53ylbOjzd6 pic.twitter.com/3F0VLwDlt1

Through investigation, police say they learned the victim received a phone call from the youth. During the conversation, the youth allegedly commented on harming the victim.

On May 22, the youth attended the Chatham-Kent police headquarters and turned herself into the police.

The 15-year-old Wheatley youth was charged with uttering threats. She was released with conditions and a future court date.