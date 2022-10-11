Wheatley library set to reopen fully after explosion

The Wheatley Branch of Chatham-Kent Public Library is scheduled to reopen for regular service next week.

The municipality announced it will be back to full service on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Wheatley Branch closed after the gas explosion last August and reopened to provide limited library service mid-October 2021 at the Wheatley Resource Centre.

CK officials say during that time over 3,700 items were circulated. The Summer Reading Club this year hosted six programs and had 352 attendees.

“The space has been shined up and is ready for your return. We have fresh paint on the outside doors and have professionally cleaned our space from top to bottom! We’ve also invested in a collection refresh,” said a social media post from the municipality.

All library services will be available, including wifi and computer access; printing and photocopying service and of course all the books, magazines and DVDs.

Hours of operation are Tuesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.