Wheatley man charged under Reopening Ontario Act

The Chatham-Kent Police continues to receive and investigate complaints about gatherings at churches across Chatham-Kent.

On Monday, a member of the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley was charged in connection with gatherings on Sunday, May 9 and Sunday, May 16.

The 44-year-old Wheatley man was charged with two counts of failing to comply under the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020.

He will be required to attend Provincial Offences Court on June 23, 2021.