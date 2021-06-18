Wheatley prepares to re-open following state of emergency

An ongoing state of emergency in Wheatley is expected to be lifted shortly.

An evacuation order was issued on June 3 due to a gas leak reported at 15 Erie St. North on June 2.

Gas readings were performed by Chatham-Kent Fire Services, the Provincial Hazardous Materials Team and a private sector gas monitoring company.

Officials say no hydrogen sulphide gas has been detected at that site since Friday, June 4.

An officials announcement is expected to be made allowing business owners and residents to return to their properties as of noon Saturday.

Emergency personnel will then be available to accompany residents and business owners to their properties and perform gas monitoring if requested.

The Municipality has also consulted with industry experts in the private sector who have recommended private property owners consider gas monitoring on their properties.

The municipality is inviting residents to participate in a Virtual Town Hall meeting via the Zoom platform with local and provincial officials at 11 a.m. Saturday to answer any questions residents may have.

A resource centre is being established at the Wheatley arena Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Residents who cannot attend the online meeting can visit the arena. General information will also be available from noon to 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling 519.350.2956.