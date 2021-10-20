Wheatley residents and businesses impacted by explosion get more assistance

Municipal and provincial officials are providing residents and businesses assistance as the efforts continue to find the source of a recurring gas emission that caused an Aug. 26 explosion in Wheatley.

Chatham-Kent general manager of infrastructure and engineering services Thomas Kelly said six 10-ft holes have been cored in area of the explosion. Gas testing and monitoring is in process and the information will be used to determine next steps.

Municipal Employment & Social Services Case Management Services are available at the centre Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Wheatley Area Food Bank is open each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Centre also houses the Wheatley Branch of the Chatham Kent Library that is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p. m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The centre is located at 108 Talbot Road East and can be reached by phone at 226-484-1004 or by email at info@villageresourcecentre.ca.

WHEATLEY RECOVERY GROUP

Chatham-Kent CAO Don Shropshire said the centre is the result of a partnership between the municipality and the Wheatley Recovery Group, a community effort involving Wheatley residents including the Business Improvement Association.

“We have committed to providing assistance to the community and having the Wheatley Recovery Group involved means we can directly address issues from a local perspective and provide the assistance people need most,” he said. “We’re grateful for the partnership.”

The municipality is urging residents with questions about the situation to reach out through the centre, call the municipality at (519) 360-1998 or 3-1-1 Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email ck311@chatham-kent.ca.

Residents can subscribe to email updates here or by contacting the municipality.

“We urge residents to reach out to the municipality or the Wheatley Recovery Group,” he said. “Social media lends itself to the spread of rumours and half-truths and we’ve seen both recently. If someone posts information on social media that is contrary to what we are providing, be very skeptical. We rely on facts and we are accountable. That’s not always the case elsewhere.”

HOUSING SERVICES

Chatham-Kent’s General Manager of Community Human Services, April Rietdyk said housing services are still being provided to a number of families and individuals.

“There may be residents who had temporary accommodations when the evacuation took place but whose circumstances have changed,” she said. “We want residents to know we’re still here to help.”

Rietdyk said case managers are also able to help displaced individuals in obtaining winter coats and cold-weather clothing. “Residents in the evacuated area don’t have access to their personal property and with cold weather approaching the need for season-appropriate clothing is growing more urgent,” she said.

Residents requiring emergency housing outside of weekday office hours may call the Homeless Response Line (HRL) at (519) 354-6628.

Evacuees may also call 519-351-8573 Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm and ask to speak with a Wheatley Crisis Case Manager for assistance with housing, food, and other support services.

Residents requiring general information should call (519) 360 – 1998 or 3-1-1 Monday- Friday 8:30am to 4:30pm. To subscribe to email updates please email ck311@chatham-kent.ca.