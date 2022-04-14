Wheatley Road Bridge to close for rehabilitation

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is informing the public the closure of the Wheatley Road Bridge for construction and upgrades.

The municipality has secured contractor Clarke Construction for the rehabilitation of the Wheatley Road Bridge over Government Drain No.4, and the rehabilitation of the Wheatley Road Bridge over the Burgess Drain, in the Community of Romney.

Starting Monday May 2, the intersection of Wheatley Road and Goodreau Line will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic to complete the bridge rehabilitation. It is anticipated that the work at this location will take approximately seven weeks.

After the work is completed at this location, the second bridge over the Burgess Drain, located between Coatsworth Road and Rosedale Line, will be closed for approximately seven weeks.

Both structures are expected to be completed and Wheatley Road reopened to vehicular traffic by the end of July 2022.

The same traffic detour will be in place for the duration of the work at both bridges; consisting of Middle Road, Highway 77, and Essex Road 8.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is urging the public to use the posted detour and not use local roads as they are not adequate to handle the large volumes of traffic.

www.chatham-kent.ca/constructionprojects