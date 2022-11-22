Wheatley to install H2S scrubber system

A scrubber system designed to capture H2S gas emissions in Wheatley will be installed later this week.

The system will be installed in the municipal parking lot at the site of earlier incidents.

Testing will be needed, but the unit is expected to be fully operational in the next few days.

The scrubber system is designed to trap any H2S gas and eliminate it.

The current flare stack being used onsite will remain as a backup system.