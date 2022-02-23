Wheatley woman wins $70K, marking her second lottery ticket win
A Wheatley mom is counting her lucky stars after winning $70,000 with Instant Supreme 7 — a year after winning $400,000.
Regular lottery player Julia Reid says she loves to play instant tickets.
“I won $400,000 a year ago with Instant Plinko,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre to collect her winnings.
The fisheries industry worker says she couldn’t believe her eyes when she checked her ticket.
"I brought the ticket to the store clerk and I was totally stunned," Reid said.
She shared the good news with her family, who figured luck had stuck again.
"My daughter knew something was up and she asked, 'Did you win again?'" Reid laughed. "She gave me a big hug!"
She has no big plans for the prize money just yet, and plans to set it aside “for a rainy day.”
"This win feels like a huge blessing,” Reid said. “How did this happen to me twice?"
Reid purchased her winning ticket at Parkdale Store N' Service on Seacliff Drive in Leamington.
-
Latest on Russia-Ukraine crisis: Biden condemns Russia for 'unjustified attack'The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night at the request of Ukraine, which says there is an immediate threat of a Russian invasion.
-
North Bay business survey finds labour shortage, community safety issuesBusinesses in North Bay filling out a business retention and expansion survey said community safety remains the top concern.
-
Edmonton man arrested in Sherwood Park for fraud offences: RCMPRCMP have arrested a man who allegedly tried to buy a vehicle with fake identification in Sherwood Park.
-
Man, cat rescued after single-vehicle crash in Port HardyA man and his cat are safe after being rescued from a pickup truck that went into an estuary in Port Hardy Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cool B.C. grandfather eats nachos, survives 5 days lost at seaA B.C. man who spent five-and-a-half days trapped on a raft on the Caribbean Sea never doubted that he would survive.
-
Sault continues dispute with carpenters unionThe carpenters union launched a grievance against the City of Sault Ste. Marie following an amendment to the Ontario Labour Relations Act that allowed municipalities to open tenders with non-affiliated companies.
-
Ukrainian Calgarians concerned for family as tensions rise and Alberta pledges $1 million to humanitarian aidAlberta’s premier is committing $1 million to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian Citizens, as Russian troops appear poised to invade their country.
-
Want Paxlovid? B.C. website determines eligibility for antiviral treatmentsThe B.C. government has launched an online assessment tool that determines whether you're eligible for COVID-19 antiviral treatments.
-
IIO investigating after driver crashes while allegedly fleeing police in AbbotsfordB.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a driver who was allegedly fleeing police crashed his vehicle into another one in Abbotsford Wednesday afternoon.