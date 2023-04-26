Wheelchair-bound student crowned champion in WWE-style wrestling match at Shawville, Que. school

WWE super fan Andrew Stewart is now know as "The Champ" around Pontiac High School in Shawville, Que.

At the end of March, Stewart faced off against one of his teachers in a surprise WWE-style wrestling match.

"He's been giving me headlocks and some good jabs, and he's been getting pretty good," said Jordan Kent, who organized the match and squared off against Stewart.

Kent says the idea for the match came about after a year of pretend-wrestling in the school's hallways.

"Those little matches in the class got bigger and bigger," Kent tells CTV News. "So eventually I was bouncing off the walls and picking up chairs and stuff. And he loved it."

Stewart is a wheelchair-bound student living with quadriparesis, meaning he has weakening use of his arms and legs.

Every day on his lunch break, he watches WWE matches on YouTube. His favourite wrestler to watch is John Cena.

"We talk a lot about wrestling and he watches it every lunch hour," says student aid Heather White, who tag teamed the wrestling match with Stewart.

"It was amazing," she says.

"Wheeling him into that gym just gave me goosebumps and I had to hold it together, I wanted to cry."

Kent organized the match secretly, only bringing in students to fill the stands moments before.

"Right away they bought into it and were gung-ho and I've never been so excited to be booed in my life," said Kent.

"It was just amazing that these kids were so kind and thoughtful of Andrew and continue to be," says White. "They stop in the classroom. It's now become that we're part of the school."

After pinning Kent, Stewart has been given the nickname "Hell On Wheels" around the school.

"Everybody knows Andrew now," says Donna Cahill, a special education technician.

"Often when he's out in the halls everybody gives him high-fives and cheers him on."

Stewart was awarded a replica WWE Championship belt, a John Cena plush toy, as well as a Cena shirt and hat.

Cahill says it was the best day of Stewart's school career.

"It was one of the most touching things I think I've ever in my whole life seen."