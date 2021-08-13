Wheels are in motion to increase GO Train services in Barrie and Bradford

Metrolinx's plan for providing an all-day GO Train service from Barrie to Bradford is still on track and now it's preparing to expand even more.

"It's going to be a game-changer for people that are travelling along the Barrie corridor, a real boost to them when we get this all done," says Anne Marie Aikins, head of media and public relations at Metrolinx.

The crown agency plans to double the track from the Aurora GO station to Bradford, but these plans are still in the procurement stage.

However — this would see two-way trips between the two stations every 15 minutes.

All-day trips from Barrie to Bradford would also increase to 30-minute intervals, with stops at the Allandale waterfront, the Barrie south station, and Innisfil.

Metrolinx says this expansion is key to giving people access to where they want to live, work, and play.

"It really gets people access to where they want to live, where they want to play, and where they want to work. It gives that freedom," says Aikins. "It's a sense of accessibility that is very important to people," she says.

Much of the prep work for the expansion is already underway on the Barrie line — with several stations and crossings receiving upgrades.

The most significant additions will see the phasing out of the diesel train as the company electrifies the lines.

The transit agency says they expect to have a major contractor on board by next year — and will continue to increase services when they can.