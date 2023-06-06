When Curtis Marsh helped the Rider clinch a wild season opener

Once in a while, there is a player that comes along who is an absolute game changer.

And in a season opening game for the Roughriders in 2001, a guy named Curtis Marsh proved to be just that.

The Riders opened the season that year at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Hamilton dominated most of the game, and by the fourth quarter had a 25-13 lead over the Rider team that couldn’t get much going offensively.

Cue number 88.

Marsh caught a long touchdown pass from Marvin Graves early in the final frame to pull the Riders within five.

Not long after that, it was the Marsh connection again, in the form of another touchdown pass that gave the riders a 27-25 lead.

Hamilton would come back and put together a driver that led to a Paul Osbaldaston field goal, giving the Tiger-Cats a 28-27 advantage.

With less than a minute left, Quarterback Marvin Graves needed to get the riders down the field quickly.

And Curtis Marsh was the man he knew could help get it done.

Marsh hauled in two passes for a combined 43 yards putting the Roughriders in field goal range.

That set up Paul Mcallum for a game-winning kick in the final seconds, giving the Riders a 30-28 win.

It sparked celebration in Rider nation with a classic season opening win many won’t soon forget.