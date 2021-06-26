When it comes to post-vaccine life, should you follow federal, provincial or local guidelines?

The question about what to do after getting both shots got a little more complicated this week.

Canada’s new guidance for the fully vaccinated is now on the table, but so are provincial and local rules that officials should be considered first.

Linda Warley and Alan Filewod are excited about the prospect of a two-dose summer.

“We’re looking forward to visiting family out of town, and I haven’t hugged my mother for a year-and-a-half.”

Canada’s new federal guidance for the fully vaccinated allows for small group gatherings indoors – with no masks or distancing – with other fully vaccinated people. They’re also allowed outdoors, regardless of the other person’s vaccination status.

The federal rules say anyone who hasn’t had both shots can consider removing masks and having close contact around the fully vaccinated if everyone is comfortable with it. But that doesn’t apply for two or more people who are only partially vaccinated.

Officials say these are only guidelines, and local and provincial rules should take priority.

“We’ve given people a rule of thumb and they should also check-in with their local jurisdiction,” says Dr. Theresa Tam, the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada.

In a statement, a federal government spokesperson says, in part: “First and foremost, members of the public need to continue to follow those recommendations as they are specific to [the] current risk level in their community.”

“Waterloo is a hot spot right now,” says one local resident. “It’s only fair that we follow our local guidelines.”

“It’s difficult to remain patient, but I think we need to,” says another.

Waterloo Region remains in Step 1 of Ontario’s reopening plan, meaning outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people outdoors, while indoor gatherings are strictly prohibited.

Zahid Butt, a public health professor at the University of Waterloo, says Waterloo Region isn’t ready yet to follow federal guidelines.

“Unless we increase the rate of second dose vaccination, it would be difficult to move into Step 2.”

He’s hoping the new federal rules will be an incentive for more people to get their shots.

“Once your whole population is fully vaccinated, then we can move into a stage of normalcy.”