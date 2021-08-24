When Manitoba's new premier will be revealed

Manitoba will have a new premier by the end of October.

Monday night, the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba said its executive council had set October 30th as the election date, after Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced on August 10th he would be stepping down as party leader.

“Executive council expressed its gratitude to Brian Pallister for his contributions as our leader for the last nine years,” said George Orle, Q.C. who the council named as the chair of the leadership election committee. “They wish to conduct the election quickly and in a fair and open manner so that we can focus on leading Manitoba’s pandemic recovery.”

The election will be a one-member, one-vote process, and will be conducted by mail-in ballot. The ballots will be counted in Winnipeg on October 30.

“Our party is proud to conduct our leadership elections via a one member, one vote process that gives our members a real voice,” said party president Tom Wiebe. “We look forward to reaching out and including as many Manitobans as we can in this process.”

The deadline for nominations will be September 15th and the cut-off date for new memberships is September 30th.

The council also established new application criteria required to enter the race on Monday night. Applicants will be required to submit a $25,000 entry fee and sign up a minimum of 1,000 new or renewed party members.