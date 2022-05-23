When purple reigned: A 1985 Prince concert finds a new life
A high-energy Prince concert held in upstate New York more than three decades ago has been reworked and re-released on video and audio capturing Prince & The Revolution at their peak.
-
Families pay tribute to Texas school shooting victimsFamilies are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
-
New Toronto investigative unit will probe organized crime, starting with carjackingsToronto police say that a new investigative unit tapped with addressing organized crime will formally begin operations this week with an initial focus on a rash of violent carjackings which have taken place across the city.
-
'Women helping women': Happiness Project pairs NSCC students with female entrepreneurs in TanzaniaHalima Joy Mbita is passionate about cooking -- a passion she will soon travel halfway around the world to pursue.
-
Sunderland AFC, Toronto FC U23 soccer teams to faceoff at Mosaic StadiumMosaic Stadium will host to a soccer-friendly match on August 3 between U23 teams from Sunderland AFC (SAFC) and Toronto FC (TFC).
-
Edmonton Folk Music Festival organizers to reveal full 2022 rosterWhat's known: The War on Drugs, Lord Huron, Allison Russell, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.
-
What’s happening with the peace fountain? Windsor council looking at three optionsWindsor city council has to make some decisions regarding a popular monument.
-
2 classic cars among $179,000 worth of stolen property found at home near WalkertonTwo classic cars and a hydraulic dump trailer are among several stolen vehicles seized by police from a residence near Walkerton.
-
Two weeks left to claim $500,000 lottery ticket in OttawaA lottery ticket worth $500,000 that was sold in Ottawa nearly a year ago remains unclaimed and time is running out to claim it.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulderYork Regional Police announced a crackdown on stunt driving and street racing Wednesday, releasing new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught on camera doing donuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy roadways.