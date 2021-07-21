When students need to get their first dose to be fully vaccinated for return to school
Parents who want their children to be fully vaccinated in time for the return to the classroom will need to book a first-dose appointment by early next week.
On Wednesday, Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said students need to get their first dose by Tuesday, July 27, if they want to be fully vaccinated before the school year begins.
She said this allows the minimum 28 days required between the first and second dose, and the two weeks needed after the second dose.
"While we're in the midst of summer now, it is never too early to plan for back to school for your child to be fully vaccinated for back to school," Reimer said.
"It is a good time to add this to your summer calendar."
Reimer said there are Pfizer appointments available for young people aged 12 to 17.
The provincial government previously said in June it is planning to have all Kindergarten to Grade 12 students return to in-class learning full-time on Sept. 7.
-
'We understand how frustrating that is': Province working to fix thousands of incomplete immunization recordsThe province is still working to address tens of thousands of reports of incomplete immunization records.
-
Did pandemic lockdowns lead to more sex? Not really, UBC study suggestsIn the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians' desire for sex went up, but the amount of sex they were actually having did not, according to a new study from researchers at the University of British Columbia.
-
'He was a hero': B.C. father of 4 loses life trying to save son at Fraser Valley lakeA family picnic at B.C.'s Chehalis Lake ended in heartbreak after a man rushed into the water in a heroic attempt to rescue his son.
-
Hundreds of stolen items, including truck and trailer, recovered in southern AlbertaA group of three people have been charged in connection with a fraud and stolen property investigation involving multiple locations in southern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan.
-
-
Greater Sudbury receives $2.9M for city's transit systemCaroline Mulroney, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, announced Wednesday that Sudbury's transit system is receiving $2.9 million
-
'I'm very frustrated': Albertans, business groups critical of U.S. border restriction extensionBruce Mitschke was planning on taking his boat along for his family vacation to Idaho in early August, but his plan to make the hours-long drive from his southern Alberta home are now on pause.
-
Local restaurants opting out of annual Taste of EdmontonSome local restaurants are choosing not to partake in this year’s foodie fest due to safety concerns and financial circumstances.
-
New garbage collection program sees thousands of missed pick-up calls, city data showsNew black and green bins are planned to be delivered to all Edmontonians come September, but some residents are already taking issue with the city’s new garbage collection program.