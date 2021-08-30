When to expect your voter information card

With the 44th Canadian federal election set for Sept. 20, just a few weeks away, Elections Canada has begun mailing out voter information cards to registered voters.

All registered voters should receive their cards by Sept. 10, the agency announced Monday. Cards are being sent as polling stations are confirmed. These cards tell you when and where to vote and provides information about the accessibility of your polling station.

In order to vote, you must bring proof of identification and address to the polling station. The voter information card may be used as proof of address, but must be accompanied with an accepted form of ID. It’s not required to bring the card with you when you vote, but it is recommended for faster service.



If you do not receive a card by Sept. 10, you may not be registered to vote or your registration information may not be up to date. You can check your registration status, begin the registration process or update your address through Election Canada’s online voter registration service.

Should the name on your card contain an error or you receive a card for someone who is deceased or no longer living at the address where it was sent, you are encouraged to contact your local Elections Canada office.

If your polling location changes due to unforeseen circumstances after your initial card was mailed out, a replacement card will be sent with the words “replacement card” printed on the bottom-right corner.