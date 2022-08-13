'When we all join together, that's when true healing takes place': powwow teaches indigenous culture
It was an afternoon of drums, dancing, and reconciliation as 1JustCity held its third annual demonstration powwow at Vimy Ridge Park Saturday.
It's an event aimed at teaching people about indigenous culture. Desiree McIvor, Indigenous cultural programmer at the non-proft organization says it's a different experience from a traditional powwow.
"We're going to be explaining the purpose of the powwow, what we do at the powwow, each person's designated role," said McIvor, "so that we can teach not only our culture to our people but to every person here."
Organizers say the powwow is an act of reclaiming culture for indigenous people, and a step towards reconciliation.
The powwow featured an inter-tribal dance, jingle dress and hoop dancing, and wrapped up with a feast.
-
Two new monkeypox cases found in Brant CountyThe Brant County Health Unit is recording two new monkeypox cases in the region.
-
Armed and barricaded situation lasted nearly 10 hours, three people charged: policeThree people have been arrested after police officers executed a search warrant, which resulted in an armed and barricaded situation that lasted almost 10 hours.
-
Off-duty officer faces impaired driving charges in BradfordAn off-duty York Regional Police officer faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Vancouver Island Indigenous man urges coexistence with wolvesIn 2018, Parks Canada launched the Wild About Wolves project because there was an increase in human interactions with the animals. Teachings from traditional knowledge holders from seven different First Nations, including Tla-o-qui-aht, are incorporated into the program. These include lessons on coexisting with wolves and the greater ecosystem, Windle shared.
-
8 windows smashed at Hull Block, EPS seeking tips and footageA historic building in central Edmonton sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage after several windows were smashed earlier this month.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after police seize 370,000 contraband cigarettesOntario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a major bust of contraband cigarettes.
-
Nova Scotia interrupter clause invoked for record 28th time in 2022The price of gasoline will not be affected by this change.
-
Police investigating multiple bear spray incidents at Saskatoon ExA news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) outlined at least three incidents where bear spray was deployed in or around the Ex.
-
Man arrested for sexual offences in May rearrested over the weekend: London policeA London man who was arrested back in May for alleged sexual offences was rearrested by London police on two new alleged sexual assault charges on Monday.