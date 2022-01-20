When will Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions end? 'Hopefully soon,' says Kenney

Premier Jason Kenney has expressed "guarded optimism" that Alberta will soon be able to reduce provincial COVID-19 health restrictions.

Currently, businesses that opt into the Restrictions Exceptions Program (REP) are required to ask for proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test results or medical exceptions for patrons over 12.

They must also ensure masks are worn by patrons.

At restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs, the REP forbids more than 10 people per table, limits interactive activities like dancing, darts and billiards, and prevents liquor service past 11 p.m. Venues are also required to close at 12:30 a.m.

"We're being asked, 'when do all of these restrictions and measures come to an end,'" Kenney said Thursday.

"And my answer is: hopefully soon, but we have to get past this Omicron."

Kenney said Alberta hasn't yet reached a peak in hospitalizations.

"We have to support our health care workers," he said.

"So if you're frustrated, I get it – we are all frustrated and tired of this thing, sick and tired of it."

"But please, in your frustration, think about the hospital workers who day by day are seeing more patients show up. They are working incredibly hard to keep people safe, to save lives, so lets be mindful of them," Kenney added.

"Just please continue to be diligent, be careful, think of our health care workers and let's just get through this."

For more information on Alberta' current public health restrictions, you can visit the Government of Alberta's website.