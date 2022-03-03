iHeartRadio

When will B.C. call byelection in Vancouver-Quilchena? Premier responds

B.C. Premier John Horgan answers questions in the press theatre of the provincial legislature on March 3, 2022.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has promised to have former Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson's vacated seat in Vancouver-Quilchena filled by summer.

During a news conference Thursday, Horgan said his government will call a byelection "as quickly as possible," allowing new Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a chance to return to the legislature.

"I know in the past, governments have held off on calling byelections in non-incumbent constituencies," the premier added, taking a swipe at his predecessor, former B.C. Liberal premier Christy Clark.

Clark waited more than five months to call a byelection after former MLA Jenny Kwan gave up her seat in Mount Pleasant to run for federal office in 2015.

"That's not anything that I plan to do," Horgan said. "The seat will be filled before the house rises for the summer."

Governments are allowed to wait up to six months before calling a byelection after a seat is vacated.

Mount Pleasant has been an NDP stronghold since its creation in 1991. Vancouver-Quilchena, one of the richest ridings in the province, has been held by the Liberals just as long.

Falcon – who served at various times as B.C.’s minister of health, transportation and finance during the previous Liberal government– represented the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale for nearly 12 years before deciding not to run in the 2013 election.

