When will B.C. call byelection in Vancouver-Quilchena? Premier responds

B.C. Premier John Horgan has promised to have former Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson's vacated seat in Vancouver-Quilchena filled by summer.

During a news conference Thursday, Horgan said his government will call a byelection "as quickly as possible," allowing new Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a chance to return to the legislature.

"I know in the past, governments have held off on calling byelections in non-incumbent constituencies," the premier added, taking a swipe at his predecessor, former B.C. Liberal premier Christy Clark.

Clark waited more than five months to call a byelection after former MLA Jenny Kwan gave up her seat in Mount Pleasant to run for federal office in 2015.

"That's not anything that I plan to do," Horgan said. "The seat will be filled before the house rises for the summer."

Governments are allowed to wait up to six months before calling a byelection after a seat is vacated.

Mount Pleasant has been an NDP stronghold since its creation in 1991. Vancouver-Quilchena, one of the richest ridings in the province, has been held by the Liberals just as long.

Falcon – who served at various times as B.C.’s minister of health, transportation and finance during the previous Liberal government– represented the riding of Surrey-Cloverdale for nearly 12 years before deciding not to run in the 2013 election.