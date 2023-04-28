When Winnipeg’s curbside giveaway weekend will return

Winnipeggers are being called on to dust off their unwanted items in need of new homes.

The City of Winnipeg is asking residents to join its spring curbside giveaway weekend May 13 and 14.

The event is billed as an opportunity to find new owners for reusable, unwanted items taking up space in your home and to browse curbs for other great finds.

How it works – Winnipeggers place unwanted items at the curb on their front street, label them as ‘free’ and remove leftover items from the curb by dusk on Sunday.

Residents are asked not to put out items that could be unsafe, things infested with bed bugs, and toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more.

Items that you don’t want to give away should be placed out of sight.

The city has more information on suggested items and giveaway weekend etiquette on its website.

ANNUAL COMPOST GIVEAWAY SET TO LAUNCH

Additionally, the city said grass clippings, leaves and twigs that residents hauled to their curbs as part of the yard waste collection program have been turned into compost.

Residents can pick some up for free from May 12 and 14 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. while quantities last at 1901 Brady Road next to Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot, Kilcona Dog Park in the west parking lot off McIvor Avenue and the Summit Road closed landfill site north of Optimist Park.

The city notes it is open to Winnipeg residents only, and they must bring their own containers, shovels and gloves.

There is also a limit of 100 litres of compost per vehicle, and no trailers are allowed.

Meantime, those looking to contribute to the yard waste collection program can do so starting May 1 for homes in yard waste collection area A and the week of May 8 for homes in yard waste collection area B. Residents can also drop off yard waste for free at 4R Winnipeg Depots.

You’re asked to place yard waste containers at least an arm’s length away from recycling and garbage carts, and store collected yard waste away from buildings.

Folks are also advised not to put waste items up against their homes, fences, garages or sheds, as they can be easy targets for opportunistic arson.

According to the city, yard waste is collected at the curb once every two weeks on the same collection day as recycling and garbage. It will continue until November.

You’re asked to put out your carts and yard waste before 7 a.m. on your designated day, as waste that sits out for an extended period can also be a target for arson.