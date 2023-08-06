When Words Collide: Popular literary event calls it a wrap after 13 years
This weekend could be the final chapter for one of Western Canada's premier literary events, after 13 years of page-turning success.
When Words Collide has sold out nearly every year since it started.
The convention gathers writers from all sorts of genres to offering writing techniques, advice on works-in-progress and foster connections.
The original organizing committee has chosen to step down, but there is a possible sequel in the works.
Organizers say they are still negotiating with another organization which has announced plans to take over.
"One of the huge profits from doing the convention," said event co-creator Clfford Samuels, "is so many authors have been found and published because of the festival."
Registration for the 2024 event is already open.
-
A specialty boutique just for cats is now open in EdmontonA new boutique in Edmonton is purrr-fect for cat lovers.
-
Construction on section of Dominion Boulevard set to beginA busy stretch of road in Windsor will be closed for the next four months as construction gets underway.
-
-
Still no movement in Cochrane strikePicketers walked around Cochrane Town Hall Tuesday night during the council meeting as the community's employees looked to send a message to council members – roughly 60 workers have been off the job for more than a week after contract negotiations fell apart.
-
See the breathtaking play that led to the Huskies 1990 Vanier Cup winA championship game involving the Huskies taking on the Huskies. Yep, it’s happened before.
-
Pharmacists in N.S. say they want to do more to support the strained primary health-care systemPharmacists in Nova Scotia say the profession should be better utilized in order to improve access to timely primary health care.
-
Two youths facing charges in Booth Street homicideTwo youths are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 17-year-old man in an Ottawa fire last month.
-
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on cameraPolice posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identifiedThe death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.