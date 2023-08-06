When Words Collide: Popular literary event calls it a wrap after 13 years

This weekend could be the final chapter for one of Western Canada's premier literary events, after 13 years of page-turning success.

When Words Collide has sold out nearly every year since it started.

The convention gathers writers from all sorts of genres to offering writing techniques, advice on works-in-progress and foster connections.

The original organizing committee has chosen to step down, but there is a possible sequel in the works.

Organizers say they are still negotiating with another organization which has announced plans to take over.

"One of the huge profits from doing the convention," said event co-creator Clfford Samuels, "is so many authors have been found and published because of the festival."

Registration for the 2024 event is already open.