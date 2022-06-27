Where and when can I set off fireworks in Metro Vancouver?

Canada Day is just days away, and some may be thinking of celebrating early or stretching the party into the weekend.

Fireworks are a fun (and loud) way to show your national pride, but they're not allowed everywhere. Here's a quick look at when and where you can set off fireworks in Metro Vancouver.

VANCOUVER

The sale and use of fireworks in the City of Vancouver is not permitted, as of November 2020.

Fireworks are allowed at certain community events, but they can only be set off by certified technicians who have a certificate and a permit from the fire department.

NORTH VANCOUVER

In North Van, the district only permits the sale of fireworks in the days leading up to Halloween, and they can only be set off on Oct. 31 on private property or on others' property with the owners' permission.

The City of North Vancouver has completely banned the sale, purchase, possession or discharge of fireworks of any kind. Anyone caught can be fined $500.

WEST VANCOUVER

In West Van, revellers can buy a permit for fireworks through the fire department.

They cannot be set off on any highway, street, park, playground, school grounds or other public places – private property only – and there are restrictions as to which types you can buy and how many.

Cheaper fireworks permits are available in the days leading up to Halloween.

RICHMOND

The City of Richmond does not allow fireworks displays except for when conducted by a licensed supervisor or senior pyrotechnician.

DELTA

The sale, possession and transportation of fireworks is banned in Delta, unless a permit has been obtained. These permits cost $200, but can be bought by anyone 19 and older, provided they have proof of insurance and an approved safety plan.

Fireworks cannot be purchased within the boundaries of the city.

WHITE ROCK

Only those with a fireworks supervisor's certificate and proof of liability insurance can obtain a permit.

SURREY

Private fireworks are allowed in Surrey only with a permit, and that person must have certain certification to get the permit, as well as liability insurance and a site plan.

BURNABY

The City of Burnaby has a high-hazard fireworks permit that can be purchased following an application to the fire department.

Low-hazard fireworks are allowed on private property and with a permit from the city's fire chief. No permit is needed on Halloween.

Firecrackers are banned.

NEW WESTMINSTER

No one is allowed to sell low-hazard fireworks in New West, but people are allowed to set them off around Halloween only, on private property or with the fire department director's permission.

High-hazard fireworks require a permit.

COQUITLAM

It is illegal to buy, sell and set off fireworks in Coquitlam unless the person setting them off has a permit. Permits can be obtained through the fire department.

PORT MOODY

Fireworks are allowed on Halloween only, and those who plan to set them off must register in advance.

PORT COQUITLAM

The sale of fireworks is banned in PoCo, and they can only be set off at Halloween with a permit.

LANGLEY

Fireworks can only be set off by those who have a permit, and only those with a fireworks supervisor's certificate can get these permits. In the township, they also need a valid business licence.

PITT MEADOWS

Discharging fireworks is prohibited in Pitt Meadows unless by a certified or licensed professional.

MAPLE RIDGE

The sale and use of fireworks is prohibited without a permit. There are "very strict protocols" around private displays, the city says. Permits can be obtained through the fire department.