Where and when can you set off fireworks in Sask. cities?

Canada Day is known for its flashy fireworks finales, but the rules for setting them off privately differ between municipalities.

Here’s where you can and cannot set off fireworks in Saskatchewan cities.

REGINA

Fireworks are not allowed to be set off within Regina city limits unless they are a part of a permitted display.

Low hazard recreational fireworks can be purchased in Regina up to 10 days before Victoria Day, Canada Day or New Year’s Day.

SASKATOON

Fireworks are permitted on private property in Saskatoon during specified times on Canada Day, Victoria Day, and Labour Day.

Residents can set off fireworks from dusk to 11 p.m. on Canada Day.

The city prohibits the use of fireworks outside of those days and times, according to bylaws.

PRINCE ALBERT

Fireworks can be discharged in Prince Albert on Canada Day between dusk and 11 p.m.

They are not allowed to be set off on streets or other public areas, unless they are a part of a public display as permitted by the bylaw. Exceptions are also present on New Years Eve and Day.

Low hazard fireworks cannot be fired within the City of Prince Albert at any other time.

MOOSE JAW

Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged in Moose Jaw without a permit, according to city bylaws.

“Leave fireworks to the professionals. Do not use consumer fireworks,” the City of Moose Jaw said on its website.

FIREWORKS SAFETY

Fireworks should not be used by anyone under 18 years of age without adult supervision, according to safety tips on the City of Saskatoon website.

The city said to always be careful when setting off fireworks and to read and follow all instructions.

Wait approximately 30 minutes before starting the clean up process. Dispose of used fireworks in a pail of water.

Fireworks should be stored in a cool, dry, ventilated and locked container, away from children.