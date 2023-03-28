Where do you think the worst road is in Simcoe County?

Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians can now nominate and vote for the worst road in Simcoe County.

On Tuesday, CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) launched its 20th Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign.

"Our research tells us that 85 per cent of Ontarians are concerned about the state of our roads," says Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations, CAA SCO.

"Due to inflation, consumers are being more mindful of their purchases, and people are opting to hold on to their cars for longer instead of buying a new one. Funding for roadway improvements and proper infrastructure needs to be consistent to ensure that quality and safety are maintained," Di Felice said.

CAA added research indicates that 59 per cent of CAA members say Ontario's roads have worsened. "Drivers often alter their driving behaviour to accommodate road issues. Many of them – two-thirds (66 per cent) of Ontarians – are slowing down for bad spots on the road or swerving to avoid potholes," stated the release.

Since 2003, according to CAA SCO, 114 roads in Ontario have appeared on the provincial Top 10 list, of which governments have prioritized some of the roads for repair.

One is Bell Farm Road in Barrie, which has undergone significant repairs after appearing on the provincial Top 10 Worst Roads list.

In 2022, the four worst roads in Central Ontario were in the City of Barrie:

2. Essa Road

3. Huronia Road

4. Duckworth Street

5. Lockhart Road

Last year was the eighth year in a row Barrie had three or more roads on the top five worst roads list.

Essa Road in Barrie made the top five since 2018, while Huronia Road jumped two places from 2021.

Drivers have until April 21 to vote for what they think is the worst road to travel online.