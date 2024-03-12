'Where is it going to end?' Shediac man frustrated over 45 per cent tax hike

For the most part, Scott Jewell and his wife are happy they made the move from Belleville, Ont., to Shediac, N.B., last spring, but they don't understand the 45 per cent jump in their property taxes.

“It was a tax bill of $4,600 last year up to $6,700 this year, which is $2,100,” said Jewell.

He questions if the province is realistically looking at a fair market value in order to determine property tax.

"If you're going to charge me a 45 per cent increase in property taxes over the previous year, show me what the value is,” said Jewell. “Where is the value and what do I get? Is it intangible or tangible product that you're going to give me for that increase in taxes? Show me the value. What am I getting?"

Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé MLA Jacques LeBlanc doesn't think the jump in Jewell's tax rate is fair either.

“We've been hit with the most significant increase across all of the province. Shediac has been singled out. And I've seen some that are even higher, 95 per cent higher,” said LeBlanc.

Shediac realtor Richard Pellerin said his property assessment went up dramatically as well.

“It’s frustrating to say the least,” said Pellerin.

Pellerin said the town has seen unreal growth in the past few years, but there is a lack of housing.

He doesn’t know how young couples can afford to get a mortgage with the current property tax system.

“How do you expect people to manage with the price of groceries, the price of gas, it’s crazy,” said Pellerin.

LeBlanc believes New Brunswick residents deserve a more predictable model and a more fair assessment process for tax purposes.

The Liberal MLA said he's received 50 to 60 calls in the past week or so from upset and concerned constituents.

“This is what they're telling me, ‘We can not afford, we can not afford to pay this. This is not fair. We didn't know that this was going to be put on our shoulders. All of a sudden we get this tax bill and it's unbelievably high,’” said LeBlanc.

Service New Brunswick spokesperson Jennifer Vienneau wouldn’t comment directly on Jewell’s case, but said the southeast region is experiencing the most significant growth in the province for the third straight year.

“In 2024, the total assessment base was $89.4 billion, an increase of $8.4 billion or 10.4 per cent from 2023,” said Vienneau in an email.

Vienneau said market values, or what a property would likely sell for on the market, are determined using mass appraisals.

“In addition to market activity, mass appraisals consider factors such as location, age, condition, size and improvements to the property,” said Vienneau.

Jewell said he would consider moving back to Ontario if there's a substantial jump every year.

We're fortunate, we don't have a mortgage, but still, you have to live,” said Jewell. “I feel for the people that have a mortgage with high interest rates and having to re-mortgage and look at increased property taxes and pay for groceries and pay for car insurance. Where is it going to end?”

