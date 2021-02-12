The Ontario government has been gradually moving regions back into its colour-coded tiered framework, which is meant to guide what COVID-19 regulations are in place in each municipality.

As of Feb. 16, all regions—with the exception of Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay Parry Sound District—will transition out of Ontario’s stay-at-home order into this system.

The stay-at-home order will remain in place in the last four regions until at least Feb. 22, at which point they are also expected to transition to the framework.

Here is a list of where each of Ontario’s 34 public health units stand in Ontario’s tiered framework:

Stay-at-home order:

Toronto

Peel Region

York Region

North Bay Parry Sound District

Grey (Lockdown):

Niagara Region Public Health

Red (Control):

Chatham-Kent Public Health;

City of Hamilton Public Health Services;

Durham Region Health Department;

Halton Region Public Health;

Middlesex-London Health Unit;

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services;

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit;

Southwestern Public Health;

Thunder Bay District Health Unit;

Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health; and

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Orange (Restrict):

Brant County Health Unit;

Eastern Ontario Health Unit;

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit;

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit;

Huron Perth Public Health;

Lambton Public Health;

Ottawa Public Health;

Porcupine Health Unit; and

Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Yellow (Protect):

Algoma Public Health;

Grey Bruce Health Unit;

Northwestern Health Unit; and

Peterborough Public Health.

Green (Prevent):

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit; and

Timiskaming Health Unit.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health

Hasting Prince Edward Public Health

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

The government has made some modifications to the colour-coded system, which can all be found here.