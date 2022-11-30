Where Manitobans can catch the CP Holiday Train this weekend

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back on its first cross-continent tour in three years, with six stops planned in Manitoba this weekend.

The train, lit up with holiday lights and decorations, will feature free, half-hour live concerts by Tenille Townes and Aysanabee.

All shows will collect donations for local food banks.

The train will stop in Whitemouth at Railway Avenue across from the Whitemouth Hotel at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, and then will continue on to Winnipeg for a 9 p.m. show at the grade crossing on Panet Road and Molson Street. The Whitemouth Stop will benefit the Whitemouth and District Lions Club, while the Winnipeg show will benefit Harvest Manitoba.

The train continues its trek Sunday to Portage la Prairie for a 2:45 p.m. stop at the BDO Centre of the Community in support of Salvation Army.

From there, it travels to Carberry for a 5 p.m. show at 4th Avenue between Main and Simcoe streets to benefit Carberry Community Food Cupboard.

Then, it’s full steam ahead to Brandon for a 6:45 p.m. stop at Assiniboine Avenue, west of the 1st Street North overpass. That show will benefit Samaritan House Ministries.

Its last stop will be in Virden on Monday at 10:15 a.m. on the north side of the tracks on 5th Avenue between Lyons and Ashburton streets. Donations for that show will be collected for the Virden and Area Food Cupboard.

All shows are free to attend, but CP encourages attendees bring cash donations or a non-perishable food item for the local food bank. However, CP said cash donations are preferred, as local food banks have agreements to purchase food at a discount.

The company said all donations will stay local to help feed those in need in the community. Each food bank will have a station set up at each site to collect donations.

Since its inception in 1999, the CP Holiday Train has travelled across Canada and the United States, raising more than $21 million and five million pounds of food for community food banks.

The train took a pause during the pandemic, holding virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021.

More information can be found on the Holiday Train’s website.