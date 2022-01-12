Applications open for business relief grant with 6 days left in closure order

With less than a week left in the order, businesses forced to shut their doors due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant can now start applying for funding promised more than three weeks ago.

The COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant was announced just before Christmas, and the one-time funding is meant for businesses that were completely shut down during the latest round of pandemic restrictions. Gyms, fitness centres, bars, lounges, nightclubs and venues that can no longer hold events are all eligible.

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s Economic Recovery Minister, told reporters Wednesday that the province had to make sure the grant – which was announced on Dec. 22, two days after the closure order was announced – didn't overlap with federal funding.

"We were able to, in fact, announce the funding supports within 48 hours," said the minister, noting that would allow businesses to plan for the future.

The public health order closed nightclubs, fitness studios and gyms until Jan. 18.

The online applications opened Wednesday morning and businesses can receive between $1,000 and $10,000 based on the number of workers they have. The money can be spent on rent, employee wages, insurance, maintenance and utilities.

Businesses that refused to follow health orders and close as required are not eligible, Kahlon said.

Asked how soon a business applying today could receive the money, Kahlon didn't answer directly.

"We understand the importance of getting this money to businesses as quick as possible," he replied, noting businesses that had previously applied for grant programs would be fast-tracked.

By the government's own definition of fast, that could be another three weeks. Meanwhile, gyms are closed during their busiest time of the year.

Carl Ulmer is a board member with the Fitness Industry Council of Canada and said the money would certainly be welcomed.

"Certainly our communication to the government is when we reopen, we're gonna need more relief support, because we aren't a business that just opens up and has people flood into our doors," he told CTV News in an interview.

Gyms operate on memberships, which he said that could take time to build back up after this latest round of closures.

Businesses can also apply for rent and wage relief through the federal government.

The program is expected to cost $10 million and will supplement federal support programs for businesses that have seen their revenues decline or have been impacted by capacity limits.

On Tuesday, health officials said restrictions on gatherings and events are likely to be extended, as COVID-19 transmission remains high across the province.

Ulmer said the council has worked with public health officials to come up with new COVID-19 safety plans that take the new variant into consideration.

"We're optimistic that Jan. 18, we're going to be able to open," he added.

But B.C.’s top doctor hinted she may relax other measures, no longer deemed necessary to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said her team is looking at what can safely resume now that all businesses have reinstated their COVID-19 safety plans. Even so, she stressed a return to normal won’t be possible until they know the full effect of Omicron on the health-care system.

The next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Friday.