Where's the 'O'? Some city of Ottawa signs missing city's trademark logo

The city of Ottawa's trademark swirling 'O' logo is used on everything from city vehicles to envelopes since amalgamation.

However, the giant 'O' is missing from some new street signs popping up on city streets across Ottawa.

Is it a sign of the changing times? Look up and you may notice something different with a few city streets, like the sign for Crestway Drive at the intersection with Strandherd Drive in Barrhaven.

"It doesn’t have like the same, like, personal flare as the older signs," Raquel Ormandy tells CTV News Ottawa, as she walked past the intersection.

"Is there a reason why it’s not there?"

The city has installed a few new street name signs in a different style. They use a front/type of letter seen in other Ontario cities, but there is no longer the trademark swirling 'O.'

“Oh, it’s like that one over there? It’s gone," says Barrhaven resident Jason Huynh.

"I think it looks whack; I like the old one,” says Nathan Vu.

Another example in Barrhaven is the sign for Longfields Drive at Woodroffe Avenue has the standard style motorists see driving southbound, with the 'O' logo. Motorists driving northbound see the Longfields sign in the newer style, with no logo.

The city of Ottawa says the missing swirling 'O' logo is an error.

"Due to a printing error, approximately 12 street sign locations were installed incorrectly without the City of Ottawa branding," Jared Hebbs, program manager for signs and pavement markings, told CTV News Ottawa in a statement.

"The City is currently in the process of manufacturing these signs with the City logo included and will be scheduling dates to have them replaced. There has been no approved or implemented changes to the overhead street name policy at this time.”

Barrhaven East Coun. Wilson Lo favours the new style.

"Personally, I feel not having the branding there is kind of cleaner, and helps you see better when you’re driving," Lo said Thursday. "But, if that’s the city’s design guidelines then we don’t really have much of a choice there."

Lo says the newer version, using the 'Clearview' font, is seen elsewhere throughout North America.

"It’s designed with visibility at high speeds in mind, so I think it will be a little easier to see for motorists."