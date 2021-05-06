Where's your COVID-19 vaccination record? Glitch in B.C. registry should be fixed

A glitch in the provincial COVID-19 vaccine registration system that meant records of immunization weren’t inputted should now be fixed, according to Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The shortcoming meant those who received their first dose before the provincial registry was online, or those who received their first dose outside of the age-based system – like those who were deemed clinically extremely vulnerable or who got their vaccine in pharmacies – may have received another notice through the registry to get their first dose.

Earlier this week CTV News heard from several people worried about getting notifications to book their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine even though they already had received a shot.

Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, said the system should be fixed as of Thursday.

“It took some time because we were talking close to 700,000, a million records that were being brought into the registration system,” she said Wednesday.

She explained the province had a record of all immunizations in the immunization registry and pharmacies had their own system. The goal was to import all those records into the Get Vaccinated registry that is specific to COVID-19. She said the final importation happened this week.

“I'm hopeful that the messages that people are getting after already having their first dose that there, they can book their first dose will stop,” she added.

Dr. Henry went on to say people didn’t need to call the provincial COVID-19 hotline to check if their record is there, saying the flaw should now be fixed.

“It’s one of those things that happens when we're dealing with complex IT systems and millions of people.”