Where the rubber meets the road: Truck with $90K in condoms stolen in Oxford County
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Jeff Pickel
OPP in Oxford County say a tractor trailer loaded with condoms has been stolen.
According to police, it happened at a property on Road 68 in Zorra Township. The theft was reported early Friday morning.
Police say the transport truck was parked overnight and had more than $90,000 worth of Skyn brand condoms and accessories on board.
Several other vehicles on the property and a fence were also damaged.
Police say they are taking a look at surveillance video to identify the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP or Crime Stoppers.
