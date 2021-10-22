Where to find a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Simcoe Muskoka next week
For those looking to get their first or second dose, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit is opening multiple COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics across the region next week.
Mon., Oct. 25
Churchill Community Hall
6322 Yonge St., Churchill
4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Wasaga Beach RecPlex
1724 Mosley St.,
9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Go-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Township of Tay Municipal Building
450 Park St., Victoria Harbour
2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Bridgeview Park
6 Fallowfield Lane, Waubaushene
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Tue., Oct. 26
Orillia Common Roof
169 Front St.
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Holly Community Centre
171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 27
Granite Ridge Retirement Residence
1097 Bethune Dr., S, Gravenhurst
1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Outdoor event, dress accordingly.
Thurs., Oct. 28
GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Alliston Walmart Parking Lot
22 Dunham Drive.,
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Alliston Canadian Tire Parking Lot
110 Yonge St.,
2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 6
New Life Church
28 Tracey Lane, Collingwood
10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Temporary Foreign Workers Welcome
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. All Simcoe Muskoka residents
Sun., Nov. 7
GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Coldwater Foodland Parking Lot
77 Coldwater Road
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Residents can also get their shots a the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays until the end of November.
Additionally, select pharmacies offer vaccines, along with some health care providers.
Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.