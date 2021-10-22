Where to find a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Simcoe Muskoka next week

For those looking to get their first or second dose, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit is opening multiple COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics across the region next week.

Mon., Oct. 25

Churchill Community Hall

6322 Yonge St., Churchill

4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Wasaga Beach RecPlex

1724 Mosley St.,

9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Go-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Township of Tay Municipal Building

450 Park St., Victoria Harbour

2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Bridgeview Park

6 Fallowfield Lane, Waubaushene

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 26

Orillia Common Roof

169 Front St.

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Holly Community Centre

171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 27

Granite Ridge Retirement Residence

1097 Bethune Dr., S, Gravenhurst

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Outdoor event, dress accordingly.

Thurs., Oct. 28

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Alliston Walmart Parking Lot

22 Dunham Drive.,

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Alliston Canadian Tire Parking Lot

110 Yonge St.,

2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 6

New Life Church

28 Tracey Lane, Collingwood

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Temporary Foreign Workers Welcome

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. All Simcoe Muskoka residents

Sun., Nov. 7

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only)- Coldwater Foodland Parking Lot

77 Coldwater Road

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Residents can also get their shots a the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays until the end of November.

Additionally, select pharmacies offer vaccines, along with some health care providers.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.