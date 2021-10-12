Where to find a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Simcoe Muskoka this week
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is opening multiple COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics across the region this week for those looking to get their first or second dose.
The clinics don't require an appointment and are offered on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last.
Tues., Oct. 12
Collingwood Public Library
55 Ste Marie St., Collingwood
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Perkinsfield Park
43 County Rd 6., Tiny
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Lafontaine Park
342 Lafontaine Rd., Tiny
2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 13
GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – École secondaire Roméo-Dallaire
736 Essa Rd., Barrie
8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Moose Deer Point Health Centre
1025C Mitawbik Rd., Mactier
9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
New Tecumseth Library - D.A. Jones Branch
42 Main St., Beeton
4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 14
Penetang Library
24 Simcoe St., Penetang
9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Deerhurst Resort
1235 Deerhurst Dr., Huntsville
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 15
Midland Public Library
320 King St., Midland
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 16
Henderson Memorial Park
3171 9th Line, Bradford
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor event, dress accordingly.
Sun., Oct. 17
GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Collingwood Home Hardware and Building Centre, 104 High St., Collingwood
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Residents can also get their shots a the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays until the end of November.
Additionally, select pharmacies offer vaccines, along with some health care providers.
Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.