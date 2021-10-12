Where to find a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Simcoe Muskoka this week

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is opening multiple COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics across the region this week for those looking to get their first or second dose.

The clinics don't require an appointment and are offered on a first-come-first-serve basis while supplies last.

Tues., Oct. 12

Collingwood Public Library

55 Ste Marie St., Collingwood

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.



GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Perkinsfield Park

43 County Rd 6., Tiny

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.



GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Lafontaine Park

342 Lafontaine Rd., Tiny

2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Wed., Oct. 13

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – École secondaire Roméo-Dallaire

736 Essa Rd., Barrie

8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Moose Deer Point Health Centre

1025C Mitawbik Rd., Mactier

9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



New Tecumseth Library - D.A. Jones Branch

42 Main St., Beeton

4 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Thurs., Oct. 14

Penetang Library

24 Simcoe St., Penetang

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Deerhurst Resort

1235 Deerhurst Dr., Huntsville

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Fri., Oct. 15

Midland Public Library

320 King St., Midland

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Sat., Oct. 16

Henderson Memorial Park

3171 9th Line, Bradford

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor event, dress accordingly.



Sun., Oct. 17

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Collingwood Home Hardware and Building Centre, 104 High St., Collingwood

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Residents can also get their shots a the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays until the end of November.

Additionally, select pharmacies offer vaccines, along with some health care providers.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.