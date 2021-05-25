Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Simcoe Muskoka

Simcoe Muskoka has 13 community COVID-19 vaccination clinics open for eligible groups identified by the Ontario government.

Nearly half of all Simcoe Muskoka adults have rolled up their sleeves to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with children 12+ now eligible to book an appointment.

The clinics are open for those who have booked an appointment for the shot. Drop-ins are not permitted.

Those arriving for their vaccine can have one person accompany them if assistance is required. Children 12 and up need to have one parent or guardian with them at their appointment.

Here is a list of immunization clinics in the area:

Barrie and area

RVH Immunization Clinic - 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

Holly Recreation Centre - 171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

Innisfil Recreation Complex - 7315 Yonge St., Innisfil



Muskoka

Canada Summit Centre - 20 Park Dr., Huntsville

Bracebridge Sportsplex - 110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge



Couchiching

West Orillia Sports Complex, Rotary Place Arena - 100 University Ave., Orillia



North Simcoe

North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre - 527 Len Self Blvd., Midland

Penetanguishene Memorial Arena - 61 Maria St., Penetang



South Georgian Bay

Collingwood Royal Canadian Legion (drive-thru) - 490 Ontario St., Collingwood

Wasaga Beach RecPlex Community Centre (drive-thru) - 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach



South Simcoe

Alliston Memorial Arena - 49 Nelson St., W., Alliston

Tottenham Community Centre - 139 Queen St., N., Tottenham

Bob Fallis Arena - 2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford

Complete information on Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's vaccination program is available here.

Residents requiring transportation to and from a clinic can visit the following websites:

To book a vaccination appointment through the provincial online booking system, click here.