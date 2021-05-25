Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto this week, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most of the clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes, but some have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list:

Oakwood Collegiate Institute (991 St. Clair Avenue West):

Open to anyone 12+ living or working in a hot spot Toronto postal code, with priority for those in M6N, M6M, M6A, M9N and M6E.

Open at 11 a.m. until supply runs out.

George Harvey Collegiate Institute (1700 Keele Street):

Open to anyone 12+ living or working in a hot spot Toronto postal code, with priority for those in M6N, M6M, M6A, M9N and M6E.

Open at 11 a.m. until supply runs out.

North American Muslim Foundation (4140 Finch Avenue East):

Open to anyone 12+ living or working in a Scarborough hot spot postal code, from 10 a.m. until supply of Pfizer vaccine runs out.

Scarborough Chinese Baptist Church (3223 Kennedy Road):

Open to anyone 12+ living or working in a Scarborough hot spot postal code, from 10 a.m. until supply runs out.

Seneca College Newnham Campus (1750 Finch Avenue East):

Open to all adults living anywhere in Toronto or the GTA. Offering Moderna shots. Book here.

Taylor Creek Public School (644 Warden Avenue):

Individuals 12+ who are students or immediate family members of students at Taylor Creek Public School, Samuel Hearne Middle School, St. Dunstan Catholic School, Oakridge Junior Public School, General Brock Public School, Danforth Gardens Public School, St. Joachim Catholic School and SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate Institute.

Open from 3 p.m. until supply runs out. 500 doses of Pfizer available.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue):

Open to anyone 12+ living or working in these hot spot Toronto postal codes: M2R, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9V, M9W.

Also offering second doses to high-risk healthcare workers who received their first dose from Humber River Hospital.

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.