Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on June 11

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a first and second dose without an appointment.

Clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes and many have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

St Joan of Arc Catholic Academy (959 Midland Ave.):

Open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

First dose only (Pfizer) for 12+ who live, go to school, or work in Scarborough.

Mary Shadd Public School (135 Hupfield Trail):

Open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

First dose (Pfizer) for 12+ who live, go to school, or work in Scarborough. Second does (Pfizer) for 12+ who live, go to school, or work in M1B, M1G, M1J, M1 AND who received a Pfizer first dose at least 21 days ago (or received an Astrazeneca first dose at least 12 weeks ago).

Charles E Webster School (1900 Keele Street):

Open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

First doses for 12+ in all postal codes. Second dose for those living or working in M6M, M6N, M9N, M1S, M1B, M1G, M1J, M3K, M3M, M3J, M3N, M3L, M4A, M4H, M9L, M9M, M9W and M9V.

Oakridge Junior Public School (110 Byng Avenue):

Open 2 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~300 doses available).

Priority access for students 12+ and immediate family members of students at Oakridge Junior Public School, Samuel Hearne Middle School, St. Dunstan Catholic School, Taylor Creek Public School, Regent Heights Public School, SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate Institute and Birchmount Collegiate Institute. Non-priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in any "M" postal code.

Victoria Village Public School (88 Sweeney Drive):

Open from 2 p.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~300 doses available).

Priority access for students 12+ and immediate family members of students at Victoria Village Public School, Sloane Public School, Precious Blood Catholic School, Milne Valley Public School, Wexford Public School, Don Mills Collegiate Institute, Victoria Park Collegiate Institute and École élémentaire Jeanne-Lajoie. Non-priority access for individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in any "M" postal code.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub at East York Town Centre (45 Overlea Boulevard):

Open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply runs out (~1,000 doses available).

Second doses for individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in a Toronto hot spot postal code (M4A, M4H, M1B, M1G, M1J, M1S, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W) and have either received their first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 12 weeks ago. First doses are also available for individuals 12+ who live/work/attend school in ANY “M” postal code.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.